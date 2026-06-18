Trade uncertainty proving more disruptive than tariffs, Purolator finds

Canadian and U.S. businesses say the uncertainty surrounding trade policy changes is creating more disruption than the tariffs themselves, according to new research commissioned by Purolator.

The study, based on a survey of 348 supply chain and logistics decision-makers and 41 in-depth interviews, found companies are struggling to plan amid shifting trade policies and an upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) scheduled for July.

Survey respondents reported tariffs have reduced revenues by an average of 23%, translating into estimated annual losses of $661,000 for Canadian businesses and $710,000 for their U.S. counterparts.

But many respondents indicated the unpredictability surrounding future trade rules poses an even greater challenge than the direct financial impact of tariffs.

“The upcoming CUSMA/USMCA review is a critical moment for cross-border trade, yet many businesses are still reacting rather than preparing,” said Brett Huttman, vice president of strategy, marketing and communications at Purolator. “What we see in the data is a readiness gap.”

While 93% of surveyed companies said they have already made operational changes in response to tariffs, only 39% believe they are fully prepared to implement additional measures should trade conditions deteriorate further.

The research suggests many businesses remain focused on short-term responses despite the potential for longer-term changes to North American trade flows.

Canadian shippers also reported lower levels of support from logistics providers than their U.S. counterparts. Just 16% of Canadian respondents described themselves as “very supported” by their logistics partners, compared to 30% of U.S. businesses.

Huttman said shippers increasingly value logistics partners that can provide guidance as companies navigate changing regulations and compliance requirements.

“When uncertainty is high, businesses are looking for a partner that can provide expertise and capability at scale,” he said. “Experience, reach and reliability matter most when shippers are asked to reroute freight, reassess suppliers or change plans with limited notice.”

The report recommends businesses strengthen their CUSMA compliance programs, evaluate tariff exposure, diversify supplier networks, and work with logistics providers that can offer proactive trade expertise.

The findings come as carriers, shippers and logistics providers across North America prepare for the upcoming CUSMA review, which could reshape cross-border trade rules and supply chain strategies for years to come.