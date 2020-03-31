U.S. senators pushing for delay to trade agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A group of U.S. senators is pushing for a postponement of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), slated to take effect June 1.

“USMCA should not enter into force prematurely – particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic – and thereby deny American farmers, workers, and businesses its intended benefits. We ask you to delay the proposed June 1 entry into force and work with Congress and stakeholders to determine a more feasible timeline,” the senators, belonging to the Senate Finance Committee, wrote in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The push was led by committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa, pictured).

In the letter, the senators raised concerns about whether businesses will be able to comply with the new rules while facing pressures from Covid-19.

The full letter can be read here.