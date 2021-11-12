Ballard buys European fuel cell installer

Ballard Power Systems has purchased a UK-based installer of hydrogen fuel cell systems.

Arcola Energy is a systems engineering company specializing in the installation of fuel cells in trucks, buses and locomotives. Ballard purchased it for about US$40 million to improve ease of installation for European OEMs.

“We continue to focus on simplifying the fuel-cell-electric vehicle (FCEV) experience and ease implementation friction points for OEM customers and end-users,” said Randy MacEwen, Ballard’s president and CEO.

“We are putting the customer at the heart of our strategy and investments. With the acquisition of Arcola, we will make it easier for existing and new OEM customers globally to offer FCEVs by providing stronger support for the integration of our fuel cell engines into their vehicle platforms, including powertrain integration, vehicle integration and application engineering.”