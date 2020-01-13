BYD delivers 100th electric truck in U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – BYD recently reached a new milestone, delivering its 100th battery-electric truck in the U.S.

The Class 8 truck was delivered to Anheuser-Busch, which will use it to support its Oakland, Calif., operations. The truckmaker has delivered more than 12,000 zero-emissions trucks worldwide.

“This is a great milestone for BYD, and it is just the beginning,” said Aaron Gillmore, BYD’s vice-president, truck business. “Our trucks are hard at work every day proving that electric is the new standard. 2020 will be a fantastic year for battery-electric trucks.”

“We are proud to continue to build on our commitment to sustainable logistics through our partnership with BYD in California,” added Joaquin Schlottmann, vice-president of Tier 2 logistics at Anheuser-Busch. “By integrating zero-emission vehicles into our distribution fleet, we are taking another step towards reaching our sustainability goals and helping ensure our beers are delivered in the most sustainable way possible.”

BYD said Anheuser-Busch extensively tested the truck on range, acceleration, gradeability, charging speed and more.