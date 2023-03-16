Clean hydrogen program receives US$750 million

The U.S. Department of Energy is injecting $750 million into clean hydrogen research, development, and demonstration projects, to help accelerate the widespread use of the energy source this decade. (All figures in US Dollars.)

Clean hydrogen is produced with zero or near-zero carbon emissions, using sources like wind and solar power.

“Making clean hydrogen from abundant renewable energy provides America with yet another incredibly powerful fuel for many different applications, from low-emissions use in the construction and manufacturing industries to energy storage to powering our cars and trucks,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

It marks the first portion of funds available under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which commits $1 billion to help reduce the cost of clean hydrogen produced through electrolysis, and $500 million for manufacturing and recycling clean hydrogen systems and material.

DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office will manage the work, helping to eliminate technical barriers and reduce costs, the government says.

The department’s Hydrogen Shot goal aims to reduce the fuel’s cost by 80%, bringing it to $1 per kilogram within a decade.