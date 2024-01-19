Cummins, Paccar and Daimler choose Mississippi for battery cell plant

The battery cell production collaboration between Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and Paccar, will produce their batteries in Mississippi.

The joint venture will create more than 2,000 manufacturing jobs there, the companies say, when the 21-gigawatt hour (GWh) factory begins production in 2027.

The collaboration was announced last September in an effort to create scale and the cost-effective production of battery cells for commercial vehicles. Each of the companies owns 30% of the JV, while EVE Energy owns the other 10% and will serve as the technology partner, contributing expertise in battery cell design and manufacturing.

“This site selection represents an exciting and tangible step toward advancing our Destination Zero strategy and our vision to lead the industry toward a decarbonized future,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins chairwoman and CEO. “We are excited to join the Marshall County community to drive economic growth and job creation in Mississippi, while continuing to expand our strong partnerships and serve the diverse needs of our customers.”

“Localized battery cell production is an important component of delivering our customers – the fleets that keep America and the world moving – cost effective options for decarbonizing their operations,” added John O’Leary, president and CEO, Daimler Truck North America. “We’re grateful to the state of Mississippi and the Marshall County community for joining us in achieving this goal and helping to realize our shared climate goals.”

And for its part, Paccar CEO Preston Feight said “The state, the communities and the people of Mississippi are wonderful business partners for Paccar. We look forward to expanding that partnership in northern Mississippi with this new battery cell factory that will provide industry-leading cost effective zero-emissions solutions for our customers.”