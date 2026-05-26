Electric drayage truck pilot launches at Port of Vancouver

Battery-electric container trucks are now operating at the Port of Vancouver through a pilot program designed to help trucking companies test zero-emission equipment in real-world drayage operations.

The Electric Container Trucking Program (ELECTRA) provides participating fleets with subsidized five-year leases and charging infrastructure support. The pilot currently includes five trucking companies operating six battery-electric trucks, with four already in service and two more expected later this year.

(Photo: Port of Vancouver)

Participating carriers include Aheer Transportation, Lally Bros. Holding, Simard Westlink, TransBC Freight and West Coast Freight.

The initiative is part of the Low Emission Technology Initiative, a joint funding partnership between the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and the Province of British Columbia aimed at accelerating the transition away from fossil-fuel-powered equipment at the port. Total support for the project is estimated at $3 million from Transport Canada, the Province of British Columbia and the port authority, with additional funding through BC Hydro’s EV Fleet Program.

For the first 12 months of operation, the program will collect operational data to help industry and government partners better understand the performance and practicality of battery-electric container trucks in port applications.

“Container trucks are a vital part of the supply chain, moving goods safely and efficiently to and from the Port of Vancouver every day,” said Peter Xotta, president and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “We’re proud to be part of this pilot program — one that allows trucking companies to test battery electric container trucks in real-world port operations and supports collective efforts to reduce emissions.”

The program is being delivered with support from Transport Canada and in partnership with the port authority, BC Hydro and fleet electrification company 7Gen. The company oversaw deployment of the vehicles and charging infrastructure and continues to provide maintenance and operational support.

“Drayage and medium-haul Class 8 are the segments where electrification has crossed the line from possible to practical,” said Frans Tjallingii, founder and CEO of 7Gen. “The trucks are operationally ready today, and the economics are getting more attractive every quarter.”