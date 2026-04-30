Gateway Fleets orders 100 Workhorse electric step vans

Workhorse Group and Kingsburg Truck Center say California-based Gateway Fleets has placed an order for 100 fully electric W56 step vans for commercial delivery operations.

Gateway Fleets plans to deploy the vehicles across its network of electrified depots, which pair electric trucks with charging infrastructure, fleet support and depot access through lease-based financing arrangements.

The company currently operates facilities in Southern California and says it is preparing to expand into additional markets.

“Gateway Fleets understands the challenges fleets are facing right now, and they’ve built a business model designed to solve it,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Workhorse Group. “Gateway’s bundled model enables fleets to seamlessly add electric trucks to their fleet by handling every aspect of electrification.”

The W56 vans ordered are standard-wheelbase models equipped with 210-kWh batteries. Workhorse says the vehicles offer 1,000 cu.-ft. of cargo space, a 10,000-lb. payload capacity and a nominal driving range of 150 miles per charge.

Gateway Fleets said a year-long case study at its Riverside, Calif., site showed fuel cost savings of up to 65% compared to conventional vehicles, even after accounting for electricity costs.

“Vehicles like the W56 are performing reliably in last-mile operations, and through close coordination with partners like Workhorse and Kingsburg Truck Center, we’re delivering a more complete solution for operators,” said Jamie Miller, chief revenue officer of Gateway Fleets.

Workhorse says the W56 models are produced at its Union City, Ind., manufacturing facility, which has annual production capacity exceeding 5,000 vehicles on a single shift.

Vehicle deliveries are expected to begin in July ahead of the peak holiday delivery season.