Greenlane to install truck chargers along freight corridor linking L.A. to Vegas

Greenlane has announced it will build a 280-mile commercial electric vehicle charging corridor between Los Angeles, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nev.

Greenlane is a joint venture between Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock. The corridor will be built along Interstate 15, with initial chargers installed in Colton, Barstow, and Baker, Calif. These will provide commercial EV charging stations for freight-hauling trucks, though passenger vehicle chargers will also be available.

“After considering various factors, such as truck telematics data, frequent freight routes and customer deployment strategy, the Greenlane team selected these three optimal locations for our first commercial charging corridor to accelerate the transition to zero emissions,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “The launch of this corridor not only marks a critical step in addressing the urgent need for publicly available, nationwide electric charging for commercial vehicles but will also serve as a model for the EV charging hubs of the future.”

The Colton site will offer more than 60 chargers, including 400 kW direct-current fast chargers to quickly charge electric trucks. There will also be 200 kW fast chargers for trucks that can be charged over longer periods.

“By using a predictive modeling tool to simulate truck traffic and energy flow at the site, we can determine how many chargers are necessary to meet the regional demand based on vehicle characteristics and departure and arrival times for vehicles hauling freight along this corridor,” said Macdonald-King. “Our findings indicated that placing the three stations approximately 60 to 90 miles apart would maximize uptime for day-cab drivers by enabling shorter charging sessions at each stop and ultimately allowing customers to move freight confidently without any limitations.”

Greenlane said it will develop a nationwide network of commercial charging infrastructure for trucks right across the U.S. It will host a groundbreaking ceremony at the Colton flagship site later this year.