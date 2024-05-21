Hexagon Purus debuts Tern electric Class 8 truck

Hexagon Purus today unveiled its Class 8 battery-electric tractor designed with Hino Trucks.

Dubbed Tern, the zero-emissions truck brand debuts with the RC8 model. The new line is part of a previously announced US$2-billion long-term agreement between Hexagon Purus and Hino. The truck will be built in Hexagon’s new Dallas, Texas, assembly plant and will enter serial production later this year.

(Photo: James Menzies)

The Hino XL Series 4×2 chassis will be combined with Hexagon Purus’s zero-emission technologies, including proprietary battery systems being built in Kelowna, B.C. Hexagon also supplies the auxiliary modules and power modules.

It also incorporates a Dana e-axle and battery cells supplied by Panasonic Energy.

“Tern RC8 delivers the comfort, reliability and safety that drivers and fleets want, and it’s purpose-built to be a very practical truck for operators integrating zero-emission trucks into their fleets,” said Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus. “We are excited to introduce a truck that embodies the endurance and efficiency of the Arctic Tern, renowned for its light weight and long migratory journey – a trusty companion you can always rely on.”

Features include a short 165-inch wheelbase and GVWR of 68,000 lb. The company says it targets applications of approximately 200 miles (320 km) in regional city duty cycles.

“Our partnership with Hexagon Purus introduces a highly reliable Class 8, 4×2 tractor option into the electric truck market, catering to a wide range of applications,” said Glenn Ellis, president of Hino Trucks.

U.S. Hino dealers will be the first to offer the truck, but there are plans to bring the new model to the Canadian market in the future, officials confirmed.