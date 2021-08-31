Hino debuts Class 8 fuel-cell-electric prototype

Hino Trucks is showcasing a Class 8 hydrogen fuel-cell-electric truck at ACT Expo in Long Beach, Calif., this week.

The XL8 prototype was first teased last year.

“It’s amazing what our team has been able to accomplish in a relative short period of time. I know our customers are going to be extremely impressed with this fuel cell electric truck,” said Glenn Ellis, senior vice-president – customer experience, Hino Trucks.

“We are looking forward to validating the performance, reliability and efficiency of our hydrogen fuel-cell-electric system in the XL Series chassis.”

(Photo: Hino Trucks)

“From our Project Z announcement last October, we have received significant interest from customers, and now we have something tangible to show them in our prototype FCEV,” added Bob Petz, senior vice -president of vehicle and parts sales, Hino Trucks.