Lion Electric to offer ChargePoint charging stations

MONTREAL, Que. – Lion Electric has entered into a reseller agreement with ChargePoint, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle charging networks.

Lion will offer ChargePoint’s full line of commercial chargers and cloud services through its LionEnergy division.

“LionEnergy’s mission is to offer our clients a wide range of end-to-end infrastructure solutions, from Level 2 to ultra-fast DC charging stations. With both AC and DC solutions, along with high-quality fleet management software, ChargePoint’s technology is ideally suited for heavy-duty transportation customers,” said Marc-Andre Page, vice-president of commercial operations at Lion Electric.

Lion Electric will now offer charging stations from ChargePoint as part of a reseller agreement. (Photo: John G. Smith)

“ChargePoint has been committed to enabling the shift to electric mobility for more than a decade and we look forward to working with an organization that is also focused on making mass adoption of fleet electrification a reality,” added Adam Cook, vice-president, channel sales at ChargePoint. “Lion Electric is helping to pave the way for a wide range of fleets to electrify and we are confident our comprehensive portfolio of solutions will help them forge ahead as more models hit roadways and depots today and into the future.”

LionEnergy looks to simplify the process of electrifying fleets for customers by streamlining the process of charging station installation. It will provide charging infrastructure design and review, project management, utility coordination, and consulting.