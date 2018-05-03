Mack donation raises funds for research

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Mack Trucks raised US$1.96 million for the Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF) during a live auction for a Mack Granite April 25.

This is the 22nd year Mack has donated a vehicle to the cause. Funds will be used for scientific research on sustainable waste management.

“EREF plays a key role in advancing knowledge about sustainability in the refuse and recycling industry,” said Curtis Dorwart, Mack refuse product manager. “Mack Trucks is proud to help support this organization as it shines a light on how responsible waste management transforms communities and preserves our natural resources.”

“Mack’s generous donations to the auction year after year have contributed to not only the success of the auction, but EREF’s mission to advance sustainability in solid waste management,” added Bryan Staley, Ph.D., president and CEO of EREF. “The company’s continuous support, through both donations and participation on the auction committee, demonstrates a desire to innovate and move the industry forward. On behalf of the foundation’s board of directors, EREF is incredibly grateful for Mack’s continued support of industry research and education.”