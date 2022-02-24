Mahle begins hydrogen fuel cell development with Ballard

Ballard Power Systems and Mahle Group are working together to build a next-generation hydrogen engine for longhaul commercial trucks.

Mahle has taken delivery of a 120-kW module at its hydrogen test center in Stuttgart, Germany. Ballard says it will produce a future platform with power outputs from 180 to 360 kW for longhaul trucks in global markets.

Mahle engineers prepare a Ballard fuel cell for work. (Photo: Mahle)

Mahle is working with Ballard to refine its fuel stack and an integrated engine, to meet industry’s requirements.

“We are committed to fuel cell technology leadership, and to tailoring our fuel cell solutions to our customers’ needs,” said Seungsoo Jung, product director – trucks, Ballard Power. “We are extremely optimistic about the value of our collaboration with Mahle – combining their strength in the automotive value chain with our leadership in hydrogen fuel cell technology and products.”

Mahle will test the concept fuel cell module and integrate it with its own components, which provide thermal management and power electronics.