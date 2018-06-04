Michelin’s Movin’ On to return to Montreal next year

MONTREAL, Que. – Michelin has announced its Movin’ On conference on sustainable mobility will return to Montreal in 2019, from June 4-6.

Movin’ On, says Michelin, has emerged as the “leading international event in sustainable mobility.” The summit is initiated by private sector companies, facilitated by Michelin. It provides high-level mobility stakeholders the tools needed to find solutions for sustainable mobility.

This year was the second for the event. Both were held in Montreal. More than 150 partners were involved in this year’s conference. Organizers say the plan is to move “from ambition to action,” acting on the theme “Bringing global, smart, sustainable and multimodal mobility to life.

More information on the event can be found at MovinOn.Michelin.com/en.