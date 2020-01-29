Natural gas truck sales increased in 2019: ACT

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Class 8 natural gas truck retail sales in the U.S. and Canada rose 20% year-over-year in the first 11 moths of 2019.

ACT Research published the findings in its Alternative Fuels Quarterly report.

“Bucking the declining pattern of the past few years, year-to-date November 2019 sales appear to be gaining ground, with sales of natural-gas powered vehicles on an overall upward trajectory,” said Ken Vieth, senior partner and general manager at ACT Research. “That said. and based on news released in the popular press, natural gas vehicle purchases were dominated by refuse fleets, as well as transit and school bus operators. Among truckers, the majority of incremental volume came from existing natural gas vehicle on-highway users replacing units or adding to their fleets.”

Also of the report, Vieth said, “We’re seeing an overall increase in electric charging stations, but a continuing decline of total natural gas stations. Further analysis shows that the number of planned private heavy-duty CNG stations is growing. Regarding electric commercial vehicles, right now we’re witnessing a tug-of-war between fuel-cell and battery technology investment in the Class 8 over-the-road market, and it’s way too early for us to call a winner.”