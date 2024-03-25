Nikola celebrates opening of first hydrogen fueling station

Nikola has celebrated the opening of its first Hyla-branded hydrogen refueling station for trucks in Southern California.

Fleet customers, dealers, Nikola leaders and local politicians attended an opening ceremony last week to mark the milestone.

“We are proud to commemorate this historic day as we celebrate the inauguration of the first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California. We extend our sincere gratitude to the City of Ontario for their invaluable support and collaboration in bringing this vision to life,” said president of energy Ole Hoefelmann.

“This moment marks the beginning of a transformative journey toward a more sustainable future for transportation. With several more stations planned this year, we are committed to driving positive change and leading the charge for zero-emission trucking solutions.”

The station can fuel up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel-cell-electric trucks in a day. Nikola says this is the first of nine fueling stations it plans to have opened by mid-2024, with a total of 14 coming online by the end of this year.