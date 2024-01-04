Nikola sees strong interest in FCEV trucks

Nikola Corp. says it has produced 42 hydrogen fuel-cell-electric trucks, wholesaling 35 of them in the U.S. and Canada, since it began production last July 31.

“What an effort by our dedicated and passionate team, to create — and deliver — what we believe is the only U.S.-designed and assembled Class 8 hydrogen fuel-cell-electric truck on the road today,” said Nikola CEO Steve Girsky in a press release. “Our pioneering spirit is what made it possible to wholesale these 35 trucks to our dealers for customers in the U.S. and Canada. We thank our employees, customers and partners for this achievement, and look forward to delivering more trucks in 2024.”

(Photo: Nikola Corp.)

Of the seven trucks not yet wholesaled, three are being used in an extended field test with a fleet partner, the company says. Two are in continued validation and engineering stages and two are being used for service training and customer demonstrations.

“Our goal is to introduce a better, cleaner way to deliver goods to the North American market in a reliable package,” said Girsky. “Our FCEV customer pilot programs have shown strong results, with truck uptime at 98% – crucial for efficient fleet usage.”

Nikola boasts a range of up to 500 miles (800 km) for its FCEV truck, with fueling time as low as 20 minutes.