Nivalis acquires SolarEdge e-Mobility to expand electric reefer trailer business

Nivalis Energy Systems has acquired SolarEdge e-Mobility in a move aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric refrigerated trailers in North America and Europe.

The acquisition gives Nivalis access to SolarEdge’s electrified trailer technology, engineering capabilities and European service network as fleets face mounting pressure to reduce diesel use in cold-chain operations, the company said in a release.

SolarEdge e-Mobility has developed refrigerated trailer systems powered through a combination of rooftop solar, regenerative e-axles and grid charging, technology designed to reduce or eliminate reliance on diesel-powered transport refrigeration units.

The combined company says the deal will strengthen manufacturing capacity while expanding access to European and North American markets.

“Refrigerated transport has remained a major diesel-dependent element of the cold chain, and operators are increasingly realizing that electrified refrigeration is no longer simply a sustainability discussion — it’s become a commercial and operational one,” said Sam Plunkett, CEO of Nivalis Energy Systems.

Nivalis says its Tru-Power electric refrigeration platform has already been deployed in North American grocery and logistics operations since late 2023, offering fleets lower operating and maintenance costs compared to diesel refrigeration systems.

The acquisition also gives Nivalis access to SolarEdge’s next-generation refrigerated trailer platform, which combines battery storage, solar generation and regenerative axle technology to extend operating range and reduce charging dependence.

The company expects the third-generation system to become commercially available in 2028 and says fleets could see a return on investment within two to three years.