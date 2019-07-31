Ontario to crack down on emissions system tampering

TORONTO, Ont. – Truckers who have tampered with their emissions system could have their plates seized in Ontario, no matter where their truck is domiciled.

That’s due to changes made by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP), which is ramping up its enforcement powers through updated legislation. The changes are aimed at cracking down on trucks that have had their emissions system disabled or tampered with.

Previously, officers could only seize plates and permits from Ontario-plated trucks.

Other amendments allow for heavier fines, and a move is underway to increase enforcement abilities against providers and installers of delete kits in Ontario.

“These changes signal a true commitment from the provincial government to clean up our air and create a level playing field for all trucking businesses that are operating in Ontario,” said Stephen Laskowski, president, Ontario Trucking Association. “These amendments are a great first step and will help ensure that all carriers that tamper with their emissions systems and pollute in our province will be held accountable for their actions.”