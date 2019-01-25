OTA briefs Environment Minister

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) recently met with Environment Minister Rod Phillips to discuss how the trucking industry can contribute to cleaner air and a reduction in carbon emissions.

The meeting included OTA vice-chairman Wendell Erb, OTA president Stephen Laskowski, and Phillips and staff. They discussed investments in green technologies and fuel management devices, the viability of alternative fuels, and the Heavy-Duty Drive Clean program.

The OTA reps also demonstrated how engine emissions systems can be tampered with. The OTA made recommendations to cut red tape while reducing the industry’s emissions.

“OTA was encouraged by the feedback provided by Minister Phillips and his staff on ways to develop a green commercial vehicle enforcement action plan, which will eliminate redundancies while also making the Ontario trucking industry more competitive as it continues to do its part to reduce its carbon footprint and protect the environment,” said Erb. “We look forward to continued discussions with the minister on these important topics.”