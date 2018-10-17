OTA offers to help build carbon reduction plan

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) wants to work with the province to develop a “made-in-Ontario” carbon reduction solution.

The OTA says the industry must continue to do its part to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality, even after the cancellation of the Ontario cap-and-trade system.

The association appeared in front of the committee reviewing Bill 4: Cap and Trade Cancellation Act 2018, and pointed out that the trucking industry already uses the most environmentally-regulated engines and capital equipment in the freight transportation sector.

“Removing the additional carbon costs in diesel fuel is a policy which makes a lot of sense, as our sector is already employing the most regulated pollution and carbon-reduction equipment and we currently don’t have any viable technological alternatives to diesel engines,” said OTA spokesperson Marco Beghetto. “Trucking companies exist in a hyper-competitive international market space, and with fuel being our second leading cost, companies already have immense market pressures to be fuel efficient and reduce our carbon footprint.”

The OTA says it will work with the province to implement an environmentally and cost-effective plan for the trucking industry.

“There are a number of environmental measures related to our sector that can reduce red tape, clean the environment, and make Ontario’s trucking businesses more competitive,” added Beghetto. “OTA looks forward to working with the government in improving our sector’s environmental and economic performance.”