Peterbilt, Kenworth to work with Dana on electric trucks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Kenworth and Peterbilt both announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) they will collaborate with Dana on electric medium-duty truck powertrain development.

Peterbilt will work with Dana on electrifying the Model 220EV, while Kenworth will develop its K270E with Dana. The truckmakers are integrating Dana’s Spicer Electrified e-propulsion system, with a range between 100 and 200 miles.

“By using the Dana electric powertrain for the Model 220EV in the medium-duty pick-up and delivery market, we will be ready to meet the growing demand of our customers who want to incorporate zero-emissions vehicles into this application,” said Jason Skoog, Paccar vice-president and Peterbilt general manager.

“This is an important next step in our evolution of an electric powertrain,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice-president. “Dana is an industry leader in electrified modules and systems supported by in-house vehicle integration expertise. Kenworth plans to produce up to 100 medium-duty cabover electric trucks in 2020.”