Peterbilt nears 40,000-mile mark with electric truck fleet

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Peterbilt announced at the Consumer Electronics Show that it has accumulated nearly 40,000 real-world miles with its fleet of 16 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

“With this milestone, we continue our leadership position in the industry,” said Jason Skoog, Paccar vice-president and Peterbilt general manager. “No other OEM has three models of BEVs in service with customers, handling a variety of applications.”

Peterbilt plans to begin low-volume production of its electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2020.

As of the end of 2019, Peterbilt’s fleet includes Model 579EVs in drayage and regional haul applications as well as Model 520EVs in refuse applications. Additional vehicles will be put into service in the first half of 2020 in drayage, regional haul, medium duty pickup and delivery applications including the deployment of the Model 220EV, the company announced.