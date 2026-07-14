PTI pilots Tesla Semi Long Range in Chicago

Paper Transport (PTI) announced it has started evaluating the Tesla Semi Long Range in Chicago fleet operations as part of its strategy to help customers reduce transportation-related emissions.

The pilot will assess the battery-electric Class 8 truck in dedicated operating model, where predictable routes and consistent mileage are expected to provide ideal conditions for evaluating the vehicle’s performance.

(Photo: Paper Transport)

“We are bullish in our estimation of the parallels available between our dedicated model and the efficiency of their fully electric Class 8 tractor. We anticipate a growing synergy between our businesses as we work to facilitate this sustainable solution for our customers,” Bryan Ellen, vice president of maintenance at PTI, said in a news release.

The Chicago pilot builds on the company’s broader sustainability efforts. PTI said it has logged more than 87 million miles using compressed and renewable natural gas.

“We take a consultative approach to helping customers identify and implement the right transportation solution for their network,” said Tyler Ellison, CEO of PTI. “Our partnership with Tesla expands our portfolio alongside renewable natural gas and intermodal, giving customers more ways to reduce Scope 3 emissions without compromising service or economics.”