ABF Freight adds Tesla Semis following successful pilot

ABF Freight has purchased two Tesla Semi electric trucks, expanding its evaluation of battery-electric Class 8 equipment after what the company described as a successful pilot program last year.

The tractors will primarily support linehaul operations in California, with planned expansion into Reno, Nev., and potentially other lanes within the carrier’s network.

The deployment builds on a 2025 pilot that focused largely on the Reno-Sacramento corridor. By adding the new trucks, ABF aims to assess performance across a broader range of routes and operating conditions.

“Our 2025 pilot gave us valuable insight into how electric Class 8 equipment can perform in real-world LTL operations,” said Matt Godfrey, president of ABF Freight. “Adding Tesla Semis to our lineup allows us to expand that across more lanes and operating conditions to evaluate whether heavy-duty electric vehicles meet the same standards for safety, reliability and performance across our existing fleet.”

ABF said the pilot produced an average energy efficiency of approximately 1.55 kWh per mile, a result the company described as strong for Class 8 operations.

The carrier plans to continue comparing the electric trucks against its diesel fleet, evaluating factors such as total cost of ownership, operational efficiency, safety and driver acceptance before making further investment decisions.

Driver feedback from the pilot was largely positive, according to the company. Drivers cited visibility, comfort and vehicle performance, including operation over Donner Pass, which climbs to an elevation of about 7,200 feet.

ABF Freight is the less-than-truckload carrier of ArcBest, which operates a network of more than 250 service centers and campuses across North America.