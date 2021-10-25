Purolator slashes emissions

Purolator has slashed its emissions by 8% per package, the company announced in its 2020 Sustainability Report.

“The onset of Covid-19 reinforced our essential role in the daily lives of our customers and all Canadians, highlighting our longstanding values of performance excellence, people first, customer focus, corporate stewardship and transparency,” said John Ferguson, president and CEO, Purolator.

(Photo: Purolator)

“Despite a year of incredible uncertainty, we remained true to our core values, while adapting and executing our strategy. We stayed committed to empowering our people, delivering for the planet and helping our neighbors as we continued to support the economic, social and environmental causes that are important to the communities we serve. That’s what Canadians expect from us.”

The company says it now operates about 200 alternative fueled delivery vehicles, and has retrofit seven terminals with more efficient lighting.

Purolator will release details of its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets and action plan next year.