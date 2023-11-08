Quebec municipalities receive green vehicle funding

Six Quebec transportation projects will collectively receive more than $1 million in federal funding under the Green Municipal Fund administered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

Ville de Saint-Sauveur receives $404,600 for a feasibility study and pilot project to test the viability of an electric truck, with the goal of eventually replacing more fossil-fueled vehicles with electric models.

The City of Gatineau receives $175,000 to study ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its 900 vehicles, helping to develop a five-year plan.

Funded projects in other communities include a self-serve electric bike program, electric and hybrid car sharing, and a cargo tram and bike system.

“In Canada, the transportation sector accounts for 25% of greenhouse gas emissions and municipalities have influence over half of all emissions,” FCM president Scott Pearce said in a press release.

“In order to transition to net-zero, it is therefore imperative that local governments and their partners continue to take an active part in providing sustainable transit options to Canadians and in greening local public vehicles and transit systems. Today’s funding to 5 communities in the Laurentians, Outaouais and Montreal regions of Quebec is a positive step in that direction.”