Range Energy validates eTrailer system in extreme winter testing

Range Energy says it has validated the performance of its production-ready eTrailer system following a multi-year winter testing program, marking a step toward commercial deployment.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company conducted its latest round of testing at the Smithers Winter Proving Ground in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where automakers and commercial vehicle manufacturers evaluate cold-weather performance.

(Photo: Range Energy)

The program assessed traction control, regenerative braking, thermal management and overall handling in sub-zero temperatures and on snow- and ice-covered roads. Tests included emergency stops, sharp turns and rapid lane changes designed to simulate real-world winter driving conditions.

Range said its electrified trailer system demonstrated improved stability and control compared to standard trailers, which were more prone to losing stability under the same conditions.

“Completing this second testing program on a production-ready system is a critical milestone for Range as it shows our system can maintain top performance in real-world operations,” said Collin MacGregor, vice president of product, safety and systems.

The system integrates a 250-kW electric motor, inverter, gearbox, suspension and regenerative braking, along with onboard battery packs of 200 kWh or 300 kWh. It is designed to be installed on standard semi-trailers without requiring changes to driver workflows or charging infrastructure.

Range said the platform can deliver fuel savings while also eliminating diesel use for refrigerated units by supplying power directly from the trailer.

The company has been testing the technology in fleet operations across the U.S. and Canada, reporting fuel economy improvements of 50% to 70% and full displacement of diesel in refrigerated applications.