Report recaps a year of carbon taxation in Ontario

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario’s Environmental Commissioner said the first year of Ontario’s carbon cap-and-trade system went well, but that more needs to be done.

“A price on carbon pollution is a crucial tool we need to slow climate change,” said Environmental Commissioner, Dianne Saxe.

Carbon taxes raised $1.9 billion in 2017, which was used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A report titled Ontario’s Climate Act: From Plan to Progress, noted that $1.37 billion in projects were funded through the program as of November 2017.

The report acknowledged the government needs a better plan for spending cap-and-trade funds, and that a number of proposed policies may not lower emissions.

The report also raises concerns that the government’s long-term plans for reducing emissions may not be sufficient.

“There are no more silver bullets,” said Saxe.

Transportation represents a third of Ontario emissions, and GHG emissions from freight transportation have more than doubled since 1990, the commissioner reports.

“Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and putting a price on carbon pollution are a good start,” said Saxe. “But this is a complicated process; there is a lot more to do.”

The report can be downloaded from eco.on.ca.