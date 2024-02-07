Revoy EV allows quick conversions to electric mode

The new Revoy EV offers fleets a way to instantly convert a diesel tractor into a hybrid without alterations to the truck or trailer, slashing emissions by 70-90% and improving fuel economy from 6-8 mpg to 20-35 mpg or greater.

Revoy EV units can be swapped out in minutes when their energy is depleted, the company says.

“Trucking contributes 6.7% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the US. The current approach of wholly replacing diesel engines with batteries and electric motors is too abrupt of a transition for such a critical and underappreciated part of our economy,” said Ian Rust, CEO and founder of Revoy.

“EV tractors are more expensive to purchase and recharge compared to diesel, and no driver can spare the time to stop and charge for hours. Luxury passenger vehicles are not engineered to generate ROI and depreciate quickly. Making commercial vehicles the same way poses a risk to any fleet that adopts them. Revoy has engineered an electric commercial vehicle that is built as an asset first. The entire vehicle is swappable in under five minutes, so no waiting on a charge, and can operate on any trucker’s existing vehicle with no modifications.”

Truckers can drive up to 235 miles (376 km) on electric power after attaching to a 525 kWh battery pack. Trucks visit a Revoy swap station where an attendant swaps out the battery pack. The truck then achieves 20-35 mpg over 235 miles (376 km) of range.

The battery swap can be done 90% faster than a typical charge, the company says. And the trucks can revert back to diesel operation if payload is an issue with certain loads. More information at www.revoy.com.