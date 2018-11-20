Ryder places order for 1,000 electric vans

MIAMI, Fla. – Ryder System announced today it has placed the largest commercial electric vehicle order in the U.S.

The company ordered 1,000 medium-duty electric panel vans from Chanje Energy, and will supply FedEx with leasing and preventive maintenance services through its ChoiceLease program. The fleet will be deployed through California over the next two years, Ryder announced.

“With our focus on innovation and technology, combined with our entry into the EV market more than a year ago, we’ve made it easy for customers such as FedEx to adopt sustainable, advanced vehicle technologies,” says Dennis Cooke, president – global fleet management solutions for Ryder. “We continue to see broadening interest in EVs from businesses of various sizes and industries looking to outsource – especially in the final mile delivery space where a smaller, more environmentally-friendly vehicle is required.”

Ryder will support the vehicles through its network of 800 facilities. The Chanje vehicles can haul up to 6,000 lbs and 675 cubic feet of cargo, with a 150-mile range on a single charge.