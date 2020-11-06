Six Canadian fleets win SmartWay Excellence Awards

TORONTO, Ont. – Six Canadian fleets were recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency with SmartWay Excellence Awards.

Canadian winners included: Bison Transport; C.A.T. Inc.; JED Express; Logistics Trans West; Midland Transport; and VTL Transport.

“With this year’s SmartWay awards, EPA is recognizing 75 of our 3,700 plus SmartWay partners for outstanding environmental leadership in goods movement,” said EPA Office of Air and Radiation Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator Anne L. Austin. “These companies are true leaders, investing in innovative technologies and business practices that save fuel, cut costs, and protect the environment.”

Since 2004, SmartWay partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollution, while saving 280 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 18 million homes, according to the EPA. SmartWay partners also help protect clean and healthy air by significantly reducing pollution that contributes to smog, including fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.