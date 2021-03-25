Tico partners with Cummins, Volvo Penta on electric terminal tractor

Terminal tractor manufacturer Tico has partnered with Volvo Penta and Cummins to bring an electric terminal truck to the North American market.

“Tico has a proven record of being on the cutting edge of technology development in the alternative fuel space,” said Frank Tubber, general manager – commercial products. “Historically, we have led the development of the most effective alternative powertrain technologies, as evidenced by our success in building the industry’s first compressed natural gas terminal tractors for our fleet partners. These new partnerships with Volvo Penta and Cummins continue our tradition of bringing the technologies of the future to the marketplace.”

(Photo: Tico)

Tico said it chose to partner with Volvo Penta and Cummins to build a more environmentally-friendly product, to improve driver satisfaction, and to reduce maintenance costs and downtime. The tractors will be tested by customers in the fourth quarter, with pre-orders being accepted in 2022.

“Providing industry-leading electrified powertrain solutions for industrial markets is an important step in getting to a zero-emissions future,” said Brian Wilson, general manager, electrified components with Cummins. “With a century of experience in system integration and deep expertise in advanced and complementary technologies like lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, Cummins will continue to leverage our unique position to bring forward reliable and cost-effective alternative power solutions.”