Tico to begin production of Pro-Spotter Electric terminal tractor

Terminal tractor manufacturer Tico (Terminal Investment Corporation) Manufacturing has announced the full production of its Pro-Spotter Electric terminal tractor.

Tico has partnered with Volvo Penta to integrate their driveline, batteries and e-accessories featured throughout the Volvo Group into the Pro-Spotter Electric (EV unit). Tico has secured its first orders for the model as part of a pre-series run and will deliver its first retail unit in May 2023, with full production commencing later in the second quarter of this year.

(Photo: Tico Manufacturing)

“As a pioneer in the industry for alternative fuels and sustainable solutions, Tico is committed to providing cutting-edge technology to our customer partners while remaining focused on superior equipment and elite support. Fleet sustainability is a growing priority that Tico is tackling head-on,” said Mallery Pindar, director of sales, marketing, and commercial development for Tico.

“Volvo Penta is committed to sustainable power solutions that meet the industry’s net-zero ambitions,” said Darren Tasker, vice-president of industrial at Volvo Penta North America. “The production of the Tico EV terminal tractor with the Volvo Penta driveline is already making its mark within the industry, and we are excited to be partners on this exciting and innovative electromobility journey.”