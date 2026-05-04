Toyota, Hyroad Energy to deploy 40 hydrogen Class 8 trucks

Toyota Motor North America and Hyroad Energy have reached a definitive agreement to deploy 40 hydrogen fuel-cell Class 8 trucks in Southern California.

The announcement was made at ACT Expo 2026 in Las Vegas.

Under the agreement, Hyroad will provide trucks, maintenance, data and software services to support Toyota’s logistics operations.

(Photo: Toyota Motor North America)

Toyota will supply hydrogen fuel through refuelling infrastructure currently under development in Ontario, Calif.

The companies said the project is designed to bring together vehicles, software and fuel supply within a single commercial framework.

“Accelerating the hydrogen economy requires collaboration, and Toyota is proud to work with Hyroad to move the heavy-duty sector forward,” Jason Zahorik, general manager of Toyota Hydrogen Solutions, said in a release.

The companies said a hydrogen fuel-cell Class 8 truck can be refuelled in about 15 to 20 minutes and has a range of up to 500 miles (804 km), with water vapour as the only local emission.

Unified solution

Hyroad said its model bundles trucks, maintenance and fleet management software into a single service offering.

As an OEM-agnostic operator, the company said it integrates vehicles from multiple manufacturers with hydrogen supply, maintenance and software into a unified solution.

In August 2025, Hyroad acquired 117 hydrogen fuel-cell trucks, spare parts, software platforms and intellectual property assets from Nikola Corporation through a bankruptcy auction.

The company said it has since expanded its services to include maintenance, fleet management software, repair services and parts support for existing Nikola truck operators.

“Toyota has done exactly what great allies do — they’ve brought genuine hydrogen expertise to the table and made thoughtful, strategic decisions,” said Dmitry Serov, founder and CEO of Hyroad Energy.