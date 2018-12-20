Truck convoys join Alberta rallies in support of oil and gas sector

EDMONTON, Alta. – A series of truck convoys have taken part in recent rallies across Alberta in support of the province’s oil and gas sector.

In Nisku, Alta., the group Truckers for Pipelines formed what media reports indicated was a 22-kilometer long convoy, creating such heavy traffic delays that federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, who was in the area to give a speech, was forced to ditch his vehicle and walk to the community’s town hall.

Another convoy in Grande Prairie, Alta., drew around 600 trucks to support the oil and gas industry.

The Dec. 17 event attracted more trucks than rally organizers expected, according to Rob Petrone of the Grande Prairie Petroleum Association.

Rallies in support of Alberta’s oil and gas industry also took place in Calgary and Edmonton.

The federal government announced last week that it would provide $1.6 billion in funding to support Alberta’s struggling oil and gas sector.