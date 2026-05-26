Voltera, Revel to merge EV charging operations

Voltera and Revel announced May 26 they have signed a definitive agreement to combine their businesses, creating a large-scale EV charging infrastructure platform for autonomous vehicles, electric fleets and ride-hail operations in major U.S. cities.

The combined company will operate under the Voltera name following the transaction and is expected to include more than 1,000 charging stalls, either operational or under development, across 11 U.S. metropolitan markets.

According to the companies, the platform will focus on building, owning and operating fast-charging infrastructure designed specifically for fleet operations in dense urban environments.

The companies said the merger combines Voltera’s development and infrastructure platform with Revel’s urban charging footprint and operating expertise.

Revel CEO Frank Reig will lead the combined organization, while current Voltera CEO Brett Hauser will transition into a senior commercial advisory role following the close of the transaction.

“Voltera and Revel have both spent years working to build charging infrastructure that works for the operators deploying fleets at scale in dense cities around the country,” said Reig. “Bringing these teams together is the natural next step to deliver greater scale and stronger solutions in the key markets where fleet and autonomous vehicle customers need reliable infrastructure the most.”

In addition to autonomous and ride-hail charging infrastructure, the combined business said it plans to explore opportunities involving battery storage, energy management and integrated fleet services.

“The electrification of urban mobility is one of the most capital-intensive infrastructure buildouts of this decade,” said Erwin Thompson, partner at EQT.