Volvo extends electric truck range to 700 km in Europe

Volvo Trucks is pushing deeper into longhaul electrification, unveiling a new extended-range version of its flagship FH Aero Electric capable of traveling up to 700 km (435 miles) on a single charge.

The announcement also includes next-generation versions of its FH, FM and FMX Electric models, which now offer up to 470 km (292 miles) of range along with improvements in drivability, flexibility and productivity.

(Photo: Volvo Trucks)

The new FH Aero Electric with extended range is designed specifically for long-distance and intercity transport, marking a significant step toward making battery-electric trucks viable for applications traditionally dominated by diesel.

“We’re really sharpening our offering here,” said Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks. “We are broadening it and making electric solutions possible for an even wider range of transport assignments, and also adding a cutting edge electric truck with a range of up to 700 km. This means we can fully match the business needs of our customers.”

The longhaul model achieves its extended range through a new e-axle driveline that integrates motors and transmission components into the rear axle, freeing up space for additional battery capacity. It supports megawatt charging and can recharge from 20% to 80% in about 50 minutes, allowing charging to take place during mandated driver rest periods.

Volvo says the truck delivers up to 460 kW (623 hp) and can operate at gross combination weights up to 48 tonnes, with payloads of up to 28 tonnes depending on configuration.

“This longhaul electric truck is the best in the industry,” Alm said. “It offers an outstanding range in combination with high payload, fast charging and great riding comfort.”

Alongside the longhaul model, Volvo introduced updated FH, FM and FMX Electric trucks featuring a new dual-motor driveline and integrated gearbox that allows the truck to power auxiliary equipment such as mixers, hook lifts and refuse bodies without additional motors.

Those models deliver up to 540 kW (731 hp) and can be configured for gross weights up to 65 tonnes, targeting applications including construction, regional distribution, utilities and urban logistics.

“The next-generation FH, FM and FMX Electric are packed with new, smart functions,” Alm said. “They offer great driver comfort and make zero tailpipe emissions transport available for a very wide range of transport assignments.”

All of the new trucks feature updated multi-speed gearboxes designed to improve efficiency and deliver smoother performance with reduced noise and vibration, Volvo said.

The models will be introduced in select markets beginning in 2026 as part of Volvo’s broader push toward fossil-free transport, which also includes fuel cell and renewable-fuel-powered drivetrains.