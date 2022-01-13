Volvo updates VNR Electric, adds new configurations

An 85% increase in range, faster charging, and additional configurations are part of an update to Volvo’s VNR Electric, which will enter production in the second quarter.

Volvo has been commercially producing its VNR Electric since Q2 2021, and is now taking orders for the updated model.

“It is a testament to Volvo Trucks’ leadership that in a continuously evolving industry we are bringing the enhanced version of our VNR Electric to the market a year after sales of the VNR Electric first started,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Volvo Trucks is at the forefront in the industry, always innovating and improving, while upholding the highest standards in design, construction and safety. Our team is proud of its role, together with dealers and customers, in accelerating the shift to electromobility and a more sustainable future.”

(Photo: Volvo Trucks North America)

Most of the improvements are related to the battery, its design, management and packaging. Each battery now boasts a 40% improvement in storage capacity, and a new battery thermal management system maintains optimal temperatures.

Volvo says the improvements boost range to 275 miles (440 km), with energy storage of 565 kWh. Charging time has also been reduced, with the batteries able to take an 80% charge within 90 minutes for the six-battery pack and 60 minutes for the four-battery version.

New configurations include a 6×4 straight truck and 6×4 tractor, joining existing models including a 4×2 tractor, 6×2 tractor, and single-axle straight truck.