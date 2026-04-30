Westport unveils high-pressure CNG system for heavy-duty trucks

Westport is preparing to demonstrate a new high-pressure compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system for heavy-duty trucks in North America, pairing its fuel storage technology with the HPDI fuel system developed by Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group.

The system has been installed on a Volvo VNL 300 equipped with a 500-hp engine rated at 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque. Westport says the truck delivers fuel efficiency comparable to a diesel-powered VNL while running on CNG.

The company says the development is aimed at overcoming one of the barriers to broader HPDI adoption in North America, where fleets have traditionally favored CNG over liquefied natural gas (LNG). HPDI systems are already used in more than 10,000 trucks globally, primarily in LNG applications.

“By combining advanced high pressure storage with Cespira’s proven HPDI fuel systems, we’re demonstrating that fleets can achieve diesel performance and efficiency using widely available natural gas,” said Dan Sceli, CEO of Westport Innovations.

According to the company, the system uses compression ignition and does not require changes to the engine, transmission, cooling system, or maintenance schedules beyond the HPDI injectors and fuel system components.

Westport also highlighted the technology’s potential compatibility with hydrogen and hydrogen-natural gas blends. The company says the HPDI platform could allow truck makers to adapt existing engine architectures for alternative fuels without requiring ultra-pure hydrogen or dedicated cryogenic distribution infrastructure.

The company claims the truck can achieve up to 10 miles per gallon equivalent with a driving range exceeding 600 miles. The technology will be on display at ACT Expo in Las Vegas next week.