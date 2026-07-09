A.D. Transport equips 1,050 new trailers with factory-installed Phillips Connect technology

A.D. Transport Express has equipped 1,050 newly built trailers with factory-installed Phillips Connect trailer intelligence technology, allowing the equipment to begin generating operational data before it even arrives at the carrier’s yard.

The Canton, Mich.-based carrier worked with Phillips Connect to have its StealthNet system installed during the trailer manufacturing process rather than retrofitting the units after delivery. That means each trailer can be tracked and dispatched as soon as it leaves the factory.

(Photo: Phillips Connect)

“It was just a great plan to have them put into the trailers as they were being manufactured,” said Matt, co-founder and vice president of A.D. Transport Express. “We get to see the trailer coming from the factory to the point of our pickup, and then we can utilize the equipment right from there without having to bring it to the yard.”

A.D. Transport operates more than 500 trucks and 1,700 trailers, with about 75% of its freight moving through drop-and-hook operations. Company officials said immediate visibility into new trailers helps maximize equipment utilization and revenue from day one.

The carrier has also deployed Phillips Connect’s Connect1 fleet management platform and TechAssist maintenance app. Chris, A.D. Transport’s shop manager, said the StealthNet units have required no maintenance since being installed.

The company is now rolling out Phillips Connect’s DriverAssist app, which will provide drivers with real-time trailer information on mobile devices. The goal is to reduce the time drivers spend searching for trailers in large drop yards and customer locations, allowing them to spend more time moving freight.