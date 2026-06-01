AI in Heavy-Duty Repair: What’s Actually Working Now

AI is moving fast, and heavy-duty shops are figuring out where it fits in real operations — not just hypothetical demos. This guide cuts through the noise with plain explanations, real shop use cases, and honest guardrails for adoption.

In this guide, you’ll learn:

What AI and LLMs actually are (and aren’t)

Where shops are seeing real time savings today

How to use AI for notes, diagnostics, and reporting

Of course, AI isn’t without its limitations, and adopting any new tool without the right guardrails can create problems. This guide covers what to watch out for — from hallucinations to data privacy — and offers a straightforward framework for introducing AI into your operation responsibly. Whether you’re already experimenting or just starting to ask questions, this is the ground-level resource the industry has been waiting for.