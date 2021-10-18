Aurora reveals autonomous truck ‘driver-as-a-service’ subscription plan

Autonomous truck developer Aurora has revealed its plans to offer its trucks on a subscription basis, beginning in late 2023.

Dubbed Aurora Horizon, the driver-as-a-service subscription will allow fleets to subscribe to a truck powered by the Aurora Driver.

The company says it is testing the plan with OEM and carrier partners through its Aurora Driver Development Program.

Customers will have access to: the hardware, software and data services need to operate an Aurora-powered truck without a safety driver; a mission control system that will integrate with a carrier’s network to communicate dispatch and routing, as well as vehicle health and incident response; and a roadside assistance program.