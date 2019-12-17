B.C. carriers can submit applications for HDVE program incentives this February

LANGLEY, B.C. – The window for B.C. carriers to get their applications in for incentives to purchase fuel-efficient technology under the new CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency (HDVE) program is approaching.

The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) will be accepting applications from Feb. 3-21. CleanBC’s HDVE program is offering provincial carriers rebates of up to 30-50% of eligible costs for qualified devices, to a maximum of $10,000 per vehicle or $100,000 per fleet.

The joint initiative between the BCTA and CleanBC is intended to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while helping fleets spend less money on fuel.

The government will contribute $1.4 million annually for up to three years for the new program.

“Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is important if we are to create a cleaner future,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This investment will both improve our air quality, with more efficient and less polluting heavy-duty vehicles, as well as lower costs for operators, creating a more affordable and cleaner sector.”

The program will cost-share the purchase and installation of fuel-saving equipment for heavy-duty vehicles with qualified companies. It will also educate about driving practices that help reduce fuel usage and related emission.

BCTA member carriers are not required to participate in the program, but it is available to all provincially-based carriers, including owner-operators. Funding will be distributed in a way that supports diversification across provincial regions, as well as across carrier types and fleet sizes.

To be eligible for HDVE incentives carriers must have one or more heavy-duty vehicle in their fleet that is licensed and insured to operate in B.C. They must also conduct business and have a terminal in the province. And, at least one company member must complete the free, one-day CleanBC HDVE program course. Fleets cannot apply for incentives for equipment they have already purchased.

The BCTA will post an application template on its website in January; until that time, carriers can register to attend the HDVE course, with sessions in Langley, B.C., Jan. 15 and 29, as well as Prince George, B.C., Jan. 22.

Visit https://www.bctrucking.com/training/cleanbc-heavy-duty-vehicle-efficiency-program-course for more information.