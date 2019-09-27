B.C. truck repair company making the most of its new shop software

BURNABY, B.C. – They may be considered rookies in Trimble’s eyes, but Dieseltech Truck Repair out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland knows a thing or two about keeping medium- to heavy-duty trucks up and running.

Dieseltech took home the award for Rookies of the Year – Best Up and Comer during the in.sight User Conference last week in Houston, Texas, for the company’s use of Trimble’s TMT Service Center shop software. But for fleet services manager Mike Lackie, the process of changing over to a new software was not always easy, as it required the majority of his shop processes to change.

“The entire team at Dieseltech has been committed to work through this change, learn our new processes, and make TMT Service Center work for not only our shop, but for the customers as well,” Lackie told Truck News-West, adding how Trimble has also invested a lot of time into the process. “Where a roadblock exists, the entire team at Trimble has helped us get through it, either through training, or by improving the software.”

Dieseltech launched in 2008, and provides in-shop and 24/7 mobile maintenance and repair to all medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as shunt trucks and trailers. Based in Burnaby, B.C., the company will also manage its customers’ preventative maintenance programs for those that do not want to handle it on their own.

“For customers with medium to large fleets, we also have a suite of on-site services,” said Lackie, “from bi-weekly greasing to having a technician on site every day for maintenance, pre-trips, and running repairs.”

Lackie said the old software Dieseltech was using could no longer handle the demands of the shop, and after researching five new options, they settled on TMT Service Center.

“We were impressed by the fact that it was set up to provide the information fleets need to track their maintenance and repairs,” he said. “We are no longer working with pen and paper, maintaining separate spreadsheets to track preventative maintenance, and sifting through incomplete data to provide information for our customers. We can now see which repairs are complete on a job and which are still pending, if the technician has arrived on site, when the next preventative maintenance is due on a unit, and have complete control over our data to find any answer we need.”

Trimble’s Ovation Awards recognize customers that have best utilized the company’s technology through innovations and integration, custom-tailored applications, process implementation, and training methods.

“The theme of the 2019 in.sight User Conference is the ‘Power of Together’ and this year’s Ovation Award recipients embody that spirit, with each winner relying on Trimble technology to improve key aspects of their transportation business,” said James Langley, senior vice-president of Trimble’s Transportation Sector. “These innovative users have also been instrumental in providing valuable feedback that allows us to expand our platforms and improve our solutions—enabling Trimble to create a better experience for each and every one of our users.”

