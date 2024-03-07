Bendix sells SafetyDirect to Rand McNally

Bendix has divested its SafetyDirect System business to Rand McNally, and has taken an equity stake in the company.

Included in the transaction are the SafetyDirect connectivity product line, portal and operations. Rand McNally will continue to offer the products, which will continue to be integrated with Bendix’s advanced driver assistance and brake systems.

“Delivering value to our customers is at the core of all we do and the driver behind this action,” said Piotr Sroka, president, CEO, and chief operating officer at Bendix. “Connectivity and data access are essential parts of Bendix’s strategy for our evolving ADAS solutions suite. The sale supports our desire to deliver enhanced functionality and more rapid and robust technology advancement under a partner well equipped to deliver on that need.”

“The combined expertise of Rand McNally and SafetyDirect will result in an expanded catalog of offerings that cater to the diverse needs of the trucking industry and other companies that own or operate vehicle fleets,” added Kevin Hatch, president at Rand McNally. “The acquisition will enable Rand McNally to deliver enhanced innovations in real-time monitoring and driver alerts, predictive maintenance, fleetwide management, and compliance management, among other critical fleet operations.”

Bendix said the sale will allow it to focus on its core competencies, including an expanding line of braking and ADAS products.