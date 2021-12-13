Canada’s list of certified ELDs continues to expand

The BigRoad electronic logging device (ELD) and Trimble’s second device are the latest to become third-party-certified for use in Canada.

BigRoad joined the list after receiving certification from FPInnovations.

“We have been providing our ELD solution to clients in North America for years, and we are very proud to support this Canadian government initiative for certified ELDs,” said CEO of parent company Fleet Complete, Tony Lourakis. “By assuring quality electronic logging devices on the market through rigorous third-party testing, we’re helping improve road safety for commercial drivers and the public.”

PeopleNet Connected Gateway ELD. (Photo: Trimble)

Trimble’s PeopleNet Connected Gateway device was also added to the Transport Canada list of third-party-certified ELDs. It’s PeopleNet Mobile Gateway device was certified in October.

“While these two devices represent the vast majority of our user base, we are focused on expanding on our certification to include additional hardware options as well,” said senior product manager Frank Stowers. “Our aim is to help provide customers with flexibility in selecting the right devices for their specific business needs while being confident in knowing that they are also choosing a compliant solution.”

The complete list of certified devices can be found here.