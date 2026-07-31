CAVI cancels cross-Canada automated truck project after Transport Canada declines endorsement

The Canadian Automated Vehicle Initiative (CAVI) has cancelled its proposed TransCanada Automated Truck Project after Transport Canada declined to endorse the initiative, saying the lack of federal support made it impossible to secure partners and funding.

Launched in May 2025, the project aimed to demonstrate an automated tractor-trailer operating from Halifax to Vancouver as a way to support interprovincial trade and help address the long-haul driver shortage.

CAVI said the effort attracted 75 volunteers from industry, academia and government across Canada, organized into a steering committee and six working groups. More than 1,000 people were following the project’s progress, the organization added.

CAVI said obtaining Transport Canada endorsement was a key part of its strategy to attract private-sector partners and funding, particularly as interest grows in strengthening interprovincial trade amid U.S. tariffs.

“Unfortunately, Transport Canada has made it clear verbally and in writing that it will not endorse this project,” said Barrie Kirk, president of CAVI. “This lack of an endorsement makes it impossibly difficult to seek partnerships and funding from the private sector.”

“Faced with this, we have unfortunately concluded that there is no viable way forward,” Kirk added.

CAVI said it will continue its other connected and automated vehicle initiatives, including its CAV Update newsletter and educational activities, while continuing to advocate for greater innovation in Canada’s automated vehicle sector.