Digital gate tech to manage truck flows at Montreal port terminals

Montreal Gateway Terminals Partnership (MGTP) has launched what it says are North America’s first two terminal sites fully powered by digital, smartphone-based truck handling.

The system, developed with Germany-based Conroo, covers the full truck visit, from pre-arrival vehicle booking to contactless gate check-in and real-time yard navigation.

MGTP says the mobile-first workflow will reduce wait times and improve truck turnaround, while giving the terminal better visibility into truck movements, yard capacity, and resource planning. The system integrates with MGTP’s terminal operating system, optical character recognition, and position detection systems.

“This collaboration represents a decisive step toward the terminal of the future,” said Michael Fratianni, president and CEO of Montreal Gateway Terminals. “By digitizing the entire truck journey — from before arrival to gate processing and yard operations — we are unlocking a new level of efficiency, visibility, and collaboration.”

The system operates through drivers’ smartphones, eliminating the need for gate kiosks, manual paperwork, or additional gate hardware. MGTP says that should make the platform easier to scale across additional locations.

Martin Tremblay, chief information officer of MGTP, said the integration closes a gap in the terminal’s digital ecosystem.

“By integrating app-powered truck handling with our TOS, OCR, and PDS systems, we are moving beyond digitalization into a fully synchronized, intelligent operation,” Tremblay said.

Conroo, founded in Germany in 2021, uses smartphones as secure sensors to connect terminals and depots with the trucking community. It says its platform supports vehicle booking, gate access, driver verification, and yard tracking. The company says its technology is used at more than 40 terminals and depots, including APM Terminals, Eurogate, Deutsche Bahn, and duisport.

“By leveraging smartphones for precise truck location tracking and navigation in the yard, we provide terminals with unprecedented visibility and control over every truck movement,” said Felix Paul Czerny, co-founder and CEO of Conroo.

MGTP operates container terminal facilities at the Port of Montreal. The companies said further North American locations will follow.